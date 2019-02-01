Budget 2019: Railway Passengers Expect More Measures For Safety And Cleanliness

Railway passengers expect more measures for safety and cleanliness

Railway passengers are hoping more measures on railway safety, more coaches and cleanliness in trains will be announced in the Interim Budget on Friday.

Dharmendra Singh, a passenger from Uttar Pradesh, said anybody can enter the railway coaches, and there is no security. "The government should increase the number of coaches even if we have to pay more," he told ANI.

First aid should be there in trains. There should be separate toilets for men and women. Cleanliness is also important. There should be safety for girls in trains. We don't want to travel in fear,Farheen, a resident of Mumbai, told ANI.

Amit Kumar from Bihar said, Special trains should be given for the Delhi-Bihar sector. The government should look into the cleanliness and safety of trains.

There should not be a waiting list since it creates problems for those who have reserved the seats. There should be first aid for women in the train. The washroom and train should be cleaned, Rashmi Singh, another passenger, said.

The Vote on Account presented on Friday will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who has taken interim charge of the Finance Ministry presented the budget on Friday.

Find LIVE Budget 2019, updates, latest news, videos, key highlights, reactions, tax and policy changes here. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more on Union Budget 2019.