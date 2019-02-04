Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

The SGX Nifty is an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange Nifty in India

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower with the SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange trading 0.3 per cent lower. The SGX Nifty - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange Nifty in India - was last seen trading 36.5 points lower at 10,875 on the Singapore Exchange. Monday's opening of the NSE Nifty will mark its first after presentation of the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament on February 1. The Nifty had ended 62 points higher at 10,893 on Friday, while the Sensex finished at 36,469, up 212 points from the previous close.

Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs on Monday after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week, while the dollar firmed against the yen following strong US job and manufacturing data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. It had scaled a four-month peak on Friday along with a surge in its global peers.

(With agency inputs)

Find LIVE Budget 2019, updates, latest news, videos, key highlights, reactions, tax and policy changes here. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more on Union Budget 2019.