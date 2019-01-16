Key Components Of Budget You Need To Know

The government is due to present Interim Budget 2019 on February 1. The budget is an annual financial statement of a government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the time to come. The Budget is tabled in Parliament by the finance minister. Other than Budget speech, the Budget comprises a set of documents such as annual financial statement, finance bill, demand for grants and macroeconomic framework.

Here's a brief description of what some of the key components of Budget contain:

Annual financial statement

Also known as budget statement, this document contains details of estimated receipts and expenditure in the year gone by (revised estimates) vis-a-vis the year to come (budget estimates), as well as those incurred in the year before the current financial year (actuals).

Demand for grants

A government is required to provide details of estimated expenditure in this form. Generally, one Demand for Grant is presented in respect of each Ministry or Department. However, more than one Demand may be presented for a Ministry or Department depending on the nature of expenditure.

Finance Bill

A government submits its proposals - in terms of imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of taxes - to Parliament through this document.

Memorandum explaining provisions in Finance Bill

The purpose of this document is to facilitate understanding of the taxation proposals contained in the Finance Bill. It also explains different provisions and their implications.

Macroeconomic framework

It contains an assessment of growth prospects of the economy, such as GDP growth rate and fiscal balance.

Budget at a glance

This is a summary of receipts and disbursements, along with a brief description of key terms. Besides broad details of tax as well as non-tax revenues and other receipts, and Plan and Non-Plan expenditure, it also indicates the revenue deficit, the gross primary deficit and the gross fiscal deficit.