Simplified Taxation Regime Pivotal For Improving Revenue Flows: Industry Body CII

In the pre-Budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested 10 reform ideas to boost economic growth. According to a government data, country's GDP or gross domestic product grew 5.8 per cent in the January-March period. With that, India lost its position as the fastest-growing major economy of the world to China for the first time in one-and-a-half years. China's economy logged a growth of 6.4 per cent in the March quarter.