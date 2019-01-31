Government Says GST Collections Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore In January

The government said the increase comes despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council

The government said on Thursday that GST or Goods and Services Tax collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in January. The Ministry of Finance said that the increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council to lower the tax burden on the consumers. The government had earlier this month ruled out any further cuts in GST rates until revenue collections improve. The statement on monthly GST collections comes a day before presentation of the Interim Budget in Parliament.

“Final figures and details of collections for the entire month will be intimated on 2nd February, 2019,” it said on microblogging website Twitter.

The total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of January, 2019 has today crossed ₹ 1 lakh crore. This has been a significant improvement over collection of ₹ 94,725 crore during last month and ₹ 89,825 crore during the same month last year Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2019

Before moving to the United States for medical treatment, Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a series of measures under GST to boost small businesses, while ruling out any more cuts under the indirect tax system until revenues improve.

The decision to hold rate cuts under GST was made in the backdrop of shrinking collections under the indirect tax.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at Rs. 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs. 94,016 crore in May, Rs. 95,610 crore in June, Rs. 96,483 crore in July, Rs.93,960 crore in August, Rs. 94,442 crore in September, Rs. 1,00,710 crore in October and Rs. 97,637 crore in November.

