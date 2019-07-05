Budget 2019: Government For 5% TDS For Payments Exceeding Rs 50 Lakh To Professionals

The government has proposed to introduce 5 per cent tax deduction at source (TDS) for all payments in excess of Rs 50 lakh made to individual professionals of contractors. The move is aimed to widen the tax net.

The proposed tax deduction at source (TDS) could be deposited using an individuals permanent account number (PAN) only.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed in the Budget 2019-20 that filing of income tax return will be mandatory for people depositing more than Rs 1 crore in current account, spending over Rs 1 lakh towards electricity bill payment and Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel in a year.

"It is proposed to insert a new provision making it obligatory for such individual or HUF to deduct tax at source at the rate of five per cent if the annual payment made to a contractor or professional exceeds Rs 50 lakh," according to the Budget document.

For the purpose of TDS, payment made for acquisition of immovable property would also include other charges incidental to the purchase of the property.

Such charges include club membership fee, car parking fee, electricity and water facility fee, maintenance fee, and advance fee.

The Budget also proposed to tax gifts in the form of money or property situated in India by residents to non-residents. Ms Sitharaman proposed to tax such gifts from on or after July 5, 2019.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability