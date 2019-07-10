NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArt
LiveLatestHighlightsLive BlogMarketsMoneyTax CalculatorVideoMore

Government Committed To Path Of Fiscal Consolidation: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister she speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget Budget 2019 presented last week.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: July 10, 2019 15:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Committed To Path Of Fiscal Consolidation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on public expenditure. The remarks from the Finance Minister came as she was defending the first budget of the re-elected NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government in Parliament. Last Friday, Ms Sitharaman proposed a slew of measures from higher taxes on the super-rich and higher duties on fuel, gold and automobile parts while presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2019-20.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Budget 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs New ZealandKarnataka CrisisManchester WeatherIndiGoSpiceJetBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeHyundai KonaNote 7 ProIndia vs New Zealand LiveNokia 9 Pureview

................................ Advertisement ................................