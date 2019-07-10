Government Committed To Path Of Fiscal Consolidation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on public expenditure. The remarks from the Finance Minister came as she was defending the first budget of the re-elected NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government in Parliament. Last Friday, Ms Sitharaman proposed a slew of measures from higher taxes on the super-rich and higher duties on fuel, gold and automobile parts while presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2019-20.

