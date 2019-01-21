NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Government Begins Printing Of Budget Documents With "Halwa Ceremony": 5 Things To Know

The ceremony marks the commencement of the process of printing documents for the upcoming Interim Budget.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: January 21, 2019 11:33 IST
Union ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and Pon Radhakrishnan congratulated each other at the customary event


Finance Ministry officials on Monday kicked off the printing process of Budget documents with the customary "halwa ceremony". The ceremony marks the commencement of the process of printing documents for the Budget. The event assumes significance as once the sweet dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff - who are directly associated with the Budget making and printing process - are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Here are five things to know:

1. The government is due to presented the interim budget on February 1. That will mark the last budget before the general election due by May this year.

2. The government shared images of senior Union ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and Pon Radhakrishnan, among other officials, congratulating each other with the sweet dish.

3. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not present at the event. Mr Jaitley, who earlier this month left for the US for treatment, will return to India to present the interim budget, top government sources told NDTV.

4. The lock-in which follows the 'halwa ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the budget preparation process.

5. Only very senior officials in the Ministry of Finance are permitted to go home during this period.



