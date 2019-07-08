Government Aims To Cut Stake In State-Run Firms To Minimum In 2019-20: Report

The government will attempt to cut its shareholding in state-run companies in 2019-20 to the minimum required under the rules, an official said, as it seeks to shore up Rs 1.05 lakh crore ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.

The government need funds to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent set for this fiscal year to March 2020.

The government aims to raise Rs 40,000 crore from exchange-traded funds, the official told reporters. The official declined to be identified.

The centre will likely raise around Rs 30,000 crore from privatisation of state-owned companies in this fiscal year, the official said.

