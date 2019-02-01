Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Announces 2% Interest Subvention For MSMEs On Loan Up To Rs 1 Cr

MSME units registered with GST will get 2% interest subvention for loans up to Rs 1 crore

The government on Friday announced 2 per cent interest subvention for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for loans up to Rs 1 crore. "The government has taken many steps to support the MSME sector that provides jobs to crores of people in the country. We recently announced a facility to avail Rs 1 crore loan within 59 minutes," Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

"All MSME units registered with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will now have 2 per cent interest subvention for loans up to Rs 1 crore," he said.

Mr Goyal said the government had also increased the share of government procurements from MSMEs through Government eMarketplace (GeM) to 25 per cent, including 3 per cent from MSMEs run by women.

Till date, GeM has registered transactions of more than Rs 17,500 crore which has led to savings of 25-28 per cent.





Find LIVE Budget 2019, updates, latest news, videos, key highlights, reactions, tax and policy changes here. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more on Union Budget 2019.