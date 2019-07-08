Nirmala Sitharaman Sees No Reason To Clarify Higher Tax On Foreign Investors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday there was no need for any clarification on the additional tax burden that could apply to foreign portfolio investors due to higher surcharges introduced by her budget last week.

The government on Friday raised income tax surcharge on people with an annual income of more than Rs 2 crore ($291,248.00) who make up the top end of Indian society.

Domestic markets crashed due to a selloff led by foreign portfolio investors, who now may have to pay higher tax on their income due to the new rules.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability