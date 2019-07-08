NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArt
Nirmala Sitharaman Sees No Reason To Clarify Higher Tax On Foreign Investors

Domestic markets crashed due to a selloff led by foreign portfolio investors, who now may have to pay higher tax on their income due to the new rules

Budget 2019 | | Updated: July 08, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday there was no need for any clarification on the additional tax burden that could apply to foreign portfolio investors due to higher surcharges introduced by her budget last week.

The government on Friday raised income tax surcharge on people with an annual income of more than Rs 2 crore ($291,248.00) who make up the top end of Indian society.

Domestic markets crashed due to a selloff led by foreign portfolio investors, who now may have to pay higher tax on their income due to the new rules.



