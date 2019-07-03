Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Economic Survey

The Economic Survey provides the complete policy perspective for the Union Budget.

The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on July 4 followed by the presentation of the Budget the next day. The Economic Survey, which brings out the economic trends in the country, facilitates a better appreciation of the mobilisation of resources and their allocation in the Budget. The survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors which have a bearing on the Budget. The Economic Survey provides the complete policy perspective for the Union Budget. (Also read: Here Are Some Of The Important Budget Terms You Should Know)

Where To Watch Economic Survey 2019 LIVE Streaming Online

You can watch the LIVE webcast of the Economic Survey on NDTV here - ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7

For LIVE telecast, viewers can tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.

When To Watch Economic Survey

The Economic Survey will be presented in afternoon on July 4 by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Mr Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser in December last year, nearly six months after Arvind Subramanian stepped down from the post at the end of his term.

Union Budget 2019 presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2020 at 11:00 am on July 5. It will be the first budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in its second term. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1.

