Profit
Crucial to manage inflation, exchange rate: Nirmala Sitharaman

It is crucial to manage inflation and the exchange rate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. She was speaking on the proposals made by the government last week in the Union Budget for 2019-20. 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

