Cabinet Approves Increase In Minimum Support Price For All Kharif Crops

In a major step to boost farmers' income, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) for all kharif crops in the 2019-20 season.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made the announcement after a meeting of the Union Cabinet and the CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, he said this is an attempt to double the farmers income by 2022, as announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

