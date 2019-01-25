Arun Jaitley In Good Health, Recovering Rapidly: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of finance ministry

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Mr Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on February 1, sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters this week.

The government has not commented on his medical condition.

Mr Goyal has been given the additional charge of finance ministry in the absence of Mr Jaitley.

