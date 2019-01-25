NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Arun Jaitley In Good Health, Recovering Rapidly: Piyush Goyal

The government has not commented on Arun Jaitley's medical condition.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: January 25, 2019 12:33 IST
Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of finance ministry


New Delhi: 

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Mr Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on February 1, sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters this week.

The government has not commented on his medical condition.

Mr Goyal has been given the additional charge of finance ministry in the absence of Mr Jaitley.



