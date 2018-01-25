Taxpayers Under GST Cross 1 Crore-Mark In January

"One crore taxpayers have been registered under GST till January 24, of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers," an official statement said.
According to last month's figures issued by the Ministry, 99.01 lakh taxpayers were registered under the GST till December 25, of which 16.60 lakh were composition dealers.
Composition dealers are those with turnovers of up to Rs 1.5 crore and are required to file returns every quarter instead of every month.
