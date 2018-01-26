NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Small Finance, Payments Banks To Offer Atal Pension Yojana To Subscribers

"To strengthen the existing channels of APY distribution, it is felt that these new Payments Banks and Small Finance Banks will provide a boost to the outreach of subscribers under APY," the Ministry of Finance said.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: January 26, 2018 20:30 IST
There are 11 Payments Banks and 10 Small Finance Banks that have received license from RBI.

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday said "Payments Banks and Small Finance Banks" will offer social security scheme Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to their subscribers.

According to the Ministry, currently there are 11 Payments Banks and 10 Small Finance Banks that have received license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start their operations.

"In order to familiarise these Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks in APY, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has conducted an Orientation Meeting on January 15, 2018 in New Delhi for all the Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks and discussed the implementation of Scheme in these banks," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Budget 2018Budget - finance sectorAtal Pension Yojana (APY)

