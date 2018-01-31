A Day Ahead Of Union Budget 2018, Sensex Falls Over 100 Points Amid Weak Global Cues Sentiment turned cautious as investors preferred to reduce their positions ahead of the Union Budget 2018-19 to be presented on Thursday.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Nifty was trading 38.95 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 11,010 Mumbai: The BSE benchmark index, Sensex, dropped below the 36,000 mark by falling over 124 points in early session on Wednesday as participants trimmed positions ahead of the Union Budget 2018-19 amid fresh outflow by foreign funds. The 30-share index - Sensex - fell by 124.28 points or 0.34 per cent to touch an intraday low of 35,909.45 as consumer durables, capital goods, IT, healthcare and teck stocks dropped. The BSE Sensex had dropped 249.52 points in the previous session.



The 50-share NSE Nifty fell as much as 38.95 points, or 0.35 per cent, to hit 11,010.70.



Sentiment turned cautious as investors preferred to reduce their positions ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on Thursday.



Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 105.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 281.65 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.



A weak trend in Asia coupled with a overnight sell-off on the Wall Street dampened the sentiment here, traders added.



In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.11 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.10 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.03 per cent in early deals.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended sharply lower by 1.37 per cent yesterday.



