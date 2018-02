Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a health protection scheme in Budget 2018, which is expected to benefit 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. This will be the world's biggest government funded health scheme, Mr Jaitley said. The government will provide secondary and tertiary heathcare expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family and adequate funds will be provided for the scheme, he said.This Ayushman Bharat Programme is a move towards universal healthcare, he said.