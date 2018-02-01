Budget 2018: Road, Infra Cess Proposed On Petrol

The basic excise duty on unbranded petrol was slashed by Rs 2 from Rs 6.48 per litre and on branded petrol from Rs 7.66 per litre. Similarly, on unbranded diesel, the additional excise duty was brought down from Rs 8.33 per litre to Rs 6.33 per litre and on branded diesel from Rs 10.69 per litre to Rs 8.69 per litre.
The 5 per cent road and infrastructure cess on ethanol-blended petrol up to 10 per cent and bio-diesel up to 20 per cent has been abolished.
Comments
However, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adia told a post-Budget media briefing that the changes won't affect the customer. Only the devolution of cess has been changed, he said.