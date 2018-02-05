Jio's Booster Packs: Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, Rs 101 Plans Explained

Comments
Here are some details on Reliance Jio's booster packs:
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 11
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 11, which previously offered only 100MB of data, now offers 400MB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 21
Reliance Jio offers 1GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 21. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51, which previously offered 2GB data, now offers 3GB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 101
Reliance Jio offers 6GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 101. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.