Jio's Booster Packs: Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, Rs 101 Plans Explained Reliance Jio's booster packs are add-on packs that can be used if the daily data limit is exhausted, and the speed has been reduced to 64Kbps.

Share EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio recently updated its booster packs to give users up to four times more data



Here are some details on Reliance Jio's booster packs: Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 11

Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 11, which previously offered only 100MB of data, now offers 400MB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity. Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 21

Reliance Jio offers 1GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 21. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity. Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51

Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51, which previously offered 2GB data, now offers 3GB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity. Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 101

Reliance Jio offers 6GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 101. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.



Reliance Jio recently updated its booster packs to give users up to four times more data. Jio's booster packs are now priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 that offer additional data of up to 6 GB, which can be used during the entire validity period of user's existing/base plan. Jio's booster packs are add-on packs that can be used if the daily data limit is exhausted, and the speed has been reduced to 64Kbps. With these packs, users can continue accessing data at 4G speed even beyond the limit.Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 11, which previously offered only 100MB of data, now offers 400MB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.Reliance Jio offers 1GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 21. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51, which previously offered 2GB data, now offers 3GB of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.Reliance Jio offers 6GB of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 101. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.