NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LatestMoneyDear FMExpectationsMarketsVideoOpinionTax CalculatorMore

Reliance Communications Narrows Loss To Rs 130 Crore In Q3

To raise funds and help repay what it owes, RCom announced plans to sell most of its wireless assets to another carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: January 30, 2018 09:14 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance Communications Narrows Loss To Rs 130 Crore In Q3

RCom has faced a string of bankruptcy proceedings in recent months over unpaid dues

Telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) reported a narrower quarterly loss on Monday, as its move out of consumer business helped cut losses. RCom, controlled by businessman Anil Ambani and once India's second-biggest phone carrier, has faced a string of bankruptcy proceedings in recent months over unpaid dues.

It owed banks $7 billion as of March 2017 when it last made public its debt numbers, and more to vendors.

To raise funds and help repay what it owes, RCom announced plans to sell most of its wireless assets to another carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, owned by Mukesh Ambani - India's richest person and Anil Ambani's older brother.

That sale is expected to be completed by March, leaving RCom focusing on its enterprise business of data centres and undersea cabling.

RCom chairman Anil Amabani said on Monday the exit from consumer business has helped the firm narrow its net loss that and the company expected to deliver better results in the future.

For the third quarter ended December, RCom reported a net loss of Rs 130 crore ($20.45 million), smaller than Rs 531 crore a year ago.

Competition from Jio had shaken up the Indian telecoms landscape with it cut-price offerings when it began operations in September 2016, that pushed RCom deeper into the red at a time it was already reeling under heavy debt.

Comments
Close [X]
China Development Bank, which along with other Chinese lenders is owed about $2 billion, agreed to withdraw a petition seeking insolvency proceedings against RCom after the asset sales deal with Jio was announced last month.

($1 = Rs 63.5725)
© Thomson Reuters 2018


Trending

Budget 2018Budget - tech media telecom sector

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................