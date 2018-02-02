Budget 2018 Reactions LIVE Updates: What News Makers And Experts Said

New Delhi: In the 2018 Union Budget, presented yesterday by Finance minister Arun Jaitley, the government focused its attention on farmers and healthcare for the poor. Mr Jaitley announced the creation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, also being called ModiCare, a new health protection scheme that would cover around 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thumped his table during Mr Jaitley's speech in parliament, termed the Union Budget as "farmer friendly, citizen friendly", the Opposition launched a scathing attack on the centre.
Opposition parties called it an "election budget" while former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said he was "worried" about the 2018 budget's "fiscal arithmetic". The opposition also attacked the new healthcare scheme, described by Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant as a "path-breaking scheme" and touted as the world's largest healthcare programme, saying only Rs 2,000 crore was allocated for it.
Manmohan Singh "worried about fiscal arithmetic" of the budget
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said that he was "worried" about the 2018 budget's "fiscal arithmetic". Dr Singh said that it would be hard to fund the freebies that were promised in the budget.
"How will you meet the MSP plus 50," Dr Singh added, referring to the promise of providing production cost plus 50 per cent as the minimum support price, or MSP, to farmers.
