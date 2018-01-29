Mutual Funds Contribution In Saving Rises, Says Economic Survey Mutual funds witnessed an inflow of over Rs 2.53 lakh crore in April-October period of the current fiscal, which pushed the assets base to Rs 21.43 lakh crore at the end of October 31, 2017.

Investor count is estimated to have risen by over 77 lakh crore during the period under review.



New Delhi: Mutual funds have been gaining traction among investors as growth of household savings in such financial products registered a phenomenal increase of more than 400 per cent in 2016-17, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament today. The household savings channelled into bank deposits; life insurance funds; and shares and debentures; increased by 82 per cent, 66 per cent and 345 per cent, respectively, in 2016- 17."Within the shares and debentures category, the growth of savings in mutual funds registered a phenomenal increase of more than 400 per cent (in 2016-17) over and above the growth of 126 per cent witnessed in 2015-16," the Economic Survey 2017-18 noted."Thus within a span of two years, savings in the form of mutual funds registered more than 11-fold increase, it added. Further, the assets under management (AUM) of the country's 42-member mutual fund industry witnessed a constant growth in terms of new investment and increase in value of theexisting investments as result of overall good market conditions. Mutual funds witnessed an inflow of over Rs 2.53 lakh crore in April-October period of the current fiscal, which pushed the assets base to Rs 21.43 lakh crore at the end of October 31, 2017. Besides, the investor count is estimated to have risen by over 77 lakh crore during the period under review.