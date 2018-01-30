NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Budget 2018 Expectations And Reactions To Economic Survey: LIVE Updates

Budget 2018: The Economic Survey points out that India can be rated as among the best performing economies in the world. It says real GDP growth will rise to between 7.0 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the next financial year.

Budget 2018 | Edited by | Updated: January 30, 2018 10:18 IST
Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the budget on Thursday. (File)

New Delhi:  A day after the government released the Economic Survey, reactions to the survey continue to come in. Shedding the impact of the GST and demonetisation, India's economy is "picking up quite nicely", and will expand by 7-7.5 per cent in 2018-19 to again become the world's fastest growing major economy, the Economic Survey said. PM Narendra Modi urged parties to rise above politics and contribute positively to the budget discussions in parliamentary committee meetings. The economic survey was tabled ahead of the presentation of the union budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the budget for 2018-19 on Thursday.
 

Here are the live updates on expectations from Budget 2018 and reactions to the Economic Survey:




Jan 30, 2018
10:04 (IST)
WATCH: Arvind Subramanian Tells Prannoy Roy Why Economic Survey Sees GDP SurgeArvind Subramanian Tells Prannoy Roy Why Economic Survey Sees GDP Surge
 Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian talks to NDTV's Prannoy Roy about economic growth, the impact of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and much more. Follow the highlights of the conversation here.
Jan 30, 2018
10:02 (IST)
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: We are hoping that the upcoming budget will going to be very focused, in-depth and beneficiary for the masses of India. We also expect that this budget will be very much helpful for entire country.
Jan 30, 2018
10:01 (IST)
Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla has reacted to Rahul Gandhi's swipe. "Rahul Gandhi keeps doing such tweets and statements. He is the president of Congress, he should be serious. Inflation is low according to six  year of equation. In fact, he should say inflation has lower down," he said.
Jan 30, 2018
09:55 (IST)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Monday, said though the survey says growth rate for 2017-18 will be 6.75 per cent, implying a second half growth rate of 7.5 per cent, it offers little evidence in support of this claim: Press Trust of India 

Budget 2018Economic SurveyBudget expectations

