Budget 2018 Expectations And Reactions To Economic Survey: LIVE Updates

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the budget on Thursday. (File)

Here are the live updates on expectations from Budget 2018 and reactions to the Economic Survey:

A day after the government released the Economic Survey, reactions to the survey continue to come in. Shedding the impact of the GST and demonetisation, India's economy is "picking up quite nicely", and will expand by 7-7.5 per cent in 2018-19 to again become the world's fastest growing major economy, the Economic Survey said. PM Narendra Modi urged parties to rise above politics and contribute positively to the budget discussions in parliamentary committee meetings. The economic survey was tabled ahead of the presentation of the union budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the budget for 2018-19 on Thursday.