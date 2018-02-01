'It's A First, A Budget For Bharat': Nitin Gadkari On Union Budget 2018

Mr Jaitley had also announced that a scheme would be drawn up that will guarantee that farmers do not lose money even if the market price of crops was less than the minimum support price. The Niti Aayog would study how to implement this idea in consultation with the state governments, the finance minister had said.
Mr Gadkari told NDTV that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that the government was going to increase the volume of credit for the farm sector to 11 lakh crore.
On the third phase of the rural roads, he said this one was going to connect villages to schools, markets and hospitals. "This is really a very revolutionary thing that this budget is going to start," he said.
The minister underlined that the many decisions being taken by the government would boost creation of jobs. It is said that an investment of 1,000 crores in the construction business creates 1 lakh jobs either directly or indirectly, he said.
Mr Gadkari, who is seen to be one of the ministers to have consistently delivered on their targets, said highways construction which had slowed down to 2 km a day when he had taken over, had gathered pace. "Now 28 km roads are being built every day and my target is to raise this number to 40 km," he said.