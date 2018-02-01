"It's A First, A Budget For Bharat": Nitin Gadkari On Union Budget 2018 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a scheme would be drawn up to guarantee that farmers would not lose money even if the market price was less than the minimum support price. The Niti Aayog would study how to implement this idea in consultation with the state governments, the finance minister had said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the emphasis of the Union budget on rural India. NEW DELHI: The NDA government's thrust to the rural and farm sectors in this year's Union budget is "the first time that a budget for Bharat" (rural India) has been presented in parliament, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told NDTV. This is the first time that such an emphasis has been given to the farm and rural sectors, he said, hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his budget proposals outlining a string of steps to reach markets closer to the farmland, raise incomes and educate the farmer about the crops that would get them remunerative prices.



Mr Jaitley had also announced that a scheme would be drawn up that will guarantee that farmers do not lose money even if the market price of crops was less than the minimum support price. The Niti Aayog would study how to implement this idea in consultation with the state governments, the finance minister had said.



Mr Gadkari told NDTV that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that the government was going to increase the volume of credit for the farm sector to 11 lakh crore.



On the third phase of the rural roads, he said this one was going to connect villages to schools, markets and hospitals. "This is really a very revolutionary thing that this budget is going to start," he said.



The minister underlined that the many decisions being taken by the government would boost creation of jobs. It is said that an investment of 1,000 crores in the construction business creates 1 lakh jobs either directly or indirectly, he said.



At the road and shipping ministries that he leads, Mr Gadkari said infrastructure projects to the tune of 800,000 crores had awarded. "For next year, our target is 1,00,000 crores," he said, calling suggestions private investment was not forthcoming due to debts "an old story".



Mr Gadkari, who is seen to be one of the ministers to have consistently delivered on their targets, said highways construction which had slowed down to 2 km a day when he had taken over, had gathered pace. "Now 28 km roads are being built every day and my target is to raise this number to 40 km," he said.



