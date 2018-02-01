Budget 2018 Is In Sync With Fiscal Consolidation Path, Says Moody's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 (April-March) at 3.3% of gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations for 3.2%.

Share EMAIL PRINT Budget 2018 reinforced Moody's recent rating upgrade for India, says the agency's top official. Mumbai: Budget 2018-19 is in line with the government's fiscal consolidation path, a Moody's analyst said on Thursday, adding that it reinforced the credit ratings agency's recent rating upgrade for the country.



In his budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 (April-March) at 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations for 3.2 per cent.



Most of the spending announced seemed to be on "productive investments" rather than 'one-time hand outs', said Joy Rankothge, Vice President of Moody's Investors Service told Reuters.



"You'll see more medium-long term benefits, again depending on how it's implemented and how it's funded," he said.



Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years in November, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost the country's growth potential.



Moody's rates India at "Baa2" with a "stable" outlook. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Budget 2018-19 is in line with the government's fiscal consolidation path, a Moody's analyst said on Thursday, adding that it reinforced the credit ratings agency's recent rating upgrade for the country.In his budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 (April-March) at 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations for 3.2 per cent.Most of the spending announced seemed to be on "productive investments" rather than 'one-time hand outs', said Joy Rankothge, Vice President of Moody's Investors Service told Reuters."You'll see more medium-long term benefits, again depending on how it's implemented and how it's funded," he said.Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years in November, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost the country's growth potential. Moody's rates India at "Baa2" with a "stable" outlook.