Budget 2018 Is In Sync With Fiscal Consolidation Path, Says Moody's

In his budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 (April-March) at 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations for 3.2 per cent.
Most of the spending announced seemed to be on "productive investments" rather than 'one-time hand outs', said Joy Rankothge, Vice President of Moody's Investors Service told Reuters.
"You'll see more medium-long term benefits, again depending on how it's implemented and how it's funded," he said.
Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years in November, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost the country's growth potential.
