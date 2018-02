© Thomson Reuters 2018

India's trade deficit widened to $16.30 billion in January from $14.88 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.Merchandise exports for January rose 9.07 percent from a year ago to $24.38 billion.Goods imports last month were $40.68 billion, a jump of 26.10 percent from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.