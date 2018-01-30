NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Indian Oil Q3 Profit Nearly Doubles, Beats Estimates

Average gross refining margin improved to $8.28 per barrel in the April-December period from $7.36 per barrel in the year-ago period, the country's top refiner said on Tuesday.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: January 30, 2018 15:26 IST
Indian Oil Corp Ltd said its third-quarter profit nearly doubled, handily beating estimates. Net profit surged 97 per cent to Rs 7,883 crore ($1.24 billion) in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 3,995 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 5,149 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Shares of the company rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 414.85 in a broader Mumbai market that was trading down 0.69 per cent.

($1 = Rs 63.73)
© Thomson Reuters 2018


