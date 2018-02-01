Budget 2018: How Much Income Tax You Have To Pay In 2018-19 In Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in place of exemptions allowed for medical reimbursement (Rs 15,000) and transport allowance (Rs 19,200).

For FY 2017-18 For FY 2018-19 Scenario - 1 (In Rs) Taxable Income 400000 400000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 365800 360000 Income Tax 5,964 5720 Savings 244 Scenario - 2 Taxable Income 800000 800000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 765800 760000 Income Tax 67,630 67080 Savings 550 Scenario - 3 Taxable Income 1200000 1200000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 NA Net Taxable Income 1165800 1160000 Income Tax 167,107 168729.6 Additional Tax 1,623 Scenario -4 Taxable Income 1600000 1600000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 1565800 1560000 Income Tax 290,707 293529 Additional Tax 2,822 Source: Taxmann



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2018 did not change personal income tax rates . Nor did he change income tax slabs. However, he announced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in place of exemptions allowed for medical reimbursement (Rs 15,000) and transport allowance (Rs 19,200). The finance minister also raised education cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers. Here's how these tax changes will impact your tax liability going forward in 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20), if you are a salaried employee below 60 years.