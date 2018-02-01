NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

Budget 2018: How Much Income Tax You Have To Pay In 2018-19

In Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in place of exemptions allowed for medical reimbursement (Rs 15,000) and transport allowance (Rs 19,200).

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 01, 2018 20:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Budget 2018: How Much Income Tax You Have To Pay In 2018-19

According to Budget 2018-19, education cess is raised from 3% to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2018 did not change personal income tax rates. Nor did he change income tax slabs. However, he announced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in place of exemptions allowed for medical reimbursement (Rs 15,000) and transport allowance (Rs 19,200). The finance minister also raised education cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers. Here's how these tax changes will impact your tax liability going forward in 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20), if you are a salaried employee below 60 years.
 
 For FY 2017-18For FY 2018-19
Scenario - 1 (In Rs)  
Taxable Income 400000400000
Standard Deduction 40000
Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 
Net Taxable Income365800360000
Income Tax5,9645720
Savings  244
   
   
Scenario - 2  
Taxable Income800000800000
Standard Deduction 40000
Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 
Net Taxable Income765800760000
Income Tax67,63067080
Savings  550
   
   
Scenario - 3  
Taxable Income12000001200000
Standard Deduction 40000
Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200NA
Net Taxable Income11658001160000
Income Tax167,107168729.6
Additional Tax 1,623
   
   
Scenario -4  
Taxable Income16000001600000
Standard Deduction 40000
Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 
Net Taxable Income15658001560000
Income Tax290,707293529
Additional Tax 2,822
   
   
Source: Taxmann  


Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Budget 2018Budget - tax

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................