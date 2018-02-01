Budget 2018: How Much Income Tax You Have To Pay In 2018-19

|For FY 2017-18
|For FY 2018-19
|Scenario - 1 (In Rs)
|Taxable Income
|400000
|400000
|Standard Deduction
|40000
|Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance
|34200
|Net Taxable Income
|365800
|360000
|Income Tax
|5,964
|5720
|Savings
|244
|Scenario - 2
|Taxable Income
|800000
|800000
|Standard Deduction
|40000
|Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance
|34200
|Net Taxable Income
|765800
|760000
|Income Tax
|67,630
|67080
|Savings
|550
|Scenario - 3
|Taxable Income
|1200000
|1200000
|Standard Deduction
|40000
|Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance
|34200
|NA
|Net Taxable Income
|1165800
|1160000
|Income Tax
|167,107
|168729.6
|Additional Tax
|1,623
|Scenario -4
|Taxable Income
|1600000
|1600000
|Standard Deduction
|40000
|Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance
|34200
|Net Taxable Income
|1565800
|1560000
|Income Tax
|290,707
|293529
|Additional Tax
|2,822
|Source: Taxmann
Comments