GDP To Be Closer To 7.5% In 2018-19, Says Bibek Debroy

"...The real GDP growth rate is likely to be closer to 7.5 per cent rather than 7 per cent," a statement quoting Debroy said.
The EAC-PM said the Survey was optimistic in its tone because of government's commitment to carry forward structural reforms like Goods and Services Tax, deregulation measures, bank re-capitalization and resolution through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process.
"The government is committed to fiscal consolidation and prudent public expenditure. It would be in order if public expenditure is also financed through off-Budget instruments. It is rightly mentioned that growth drivers will have to fundamentally emerge through exports, private investments and consumption. The Survey has already noted the likely pick-up in both exports and private investments," Debroy said.
He said while a lot of general statements were made about the impact of demonetisation on GDP growth, the Survey stressed that demonetisation was only a blip that did not last beyond mid-2017.
"One of the objectives of demonetisation and GST was an increase in the tax payer base. Correcting for trends, the Survey has figures to show that the number of tax payers has actually increased because of these policy measures, though many of these tax payers declared incomes that are close to the minimum threshold levels," he said.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)