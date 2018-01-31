Budget 2018: From Anand Mahindra To Kavin Mittal, This Is What India Inc Says

This Is What India Inc Feels In Run Up To The Budget 2018

Bullet #6 of this list is unfortunately not a new fact..it’s shockingly old:That Indian parents still have children until they get the desired number of sons! While the world is talking about #MeToo, in THIS case I propose the hashtag #NotMe I am proud of only having 2 daughters pic.twitter.com/MfoaOg6qEk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2018

Jobs that may be hot or not in two years —> https://t.co/YUKCY1mhNZ — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) January 29, 2018

GDP per capita.



1986



India: $324

China: $282



2018



India: $1990

China: $9380— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2018

Davos awaits Prime Minister Modi’s address. Interest in India seems high. Leadership in a fractured world is our opportunity. Can India achieve global statesman position? Yes but for that we must make our economy much larger too. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) January 23, 2018

FICCI suggest that for businesses, especially the smaller ones, to have relief truly meaningful, MAT should be reduced or reviewed. #Budget2018https://t.co/CbH5YiEGn4 — FICCI (@ficci_india) January 31, 2018

The #Budget2018 must take steps to make the Indian corporate sector competitive and send across a message that the country is a haven for investors~Ms Shobana Kamineni, @CIIPresidenthttps://t.co/09R9cj4W4a@arunjaitley@FinMinIndia#CII4Growth — Confederation of Indian Industry (@FollowCII) January 31, 2018

On the eve of Union Budget 2018, industry captains, like salary earners nationwide, are looking forward to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s much awaited speech on the house of Parliament on Thursday. There are expectations galore, from re-introducing the standard deviation for salary earners to tweaking of tax slabs, to doing away of dividend distribution tax (DDT). There are speculations that the tax exemption might be raised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Whether some or all of these expectations are met is a matter that only time will tell, but the industry captains, by and large, are quite upbeat about the country’s economic growth in run up to the budget.Flipkart chairman Sachin Bansal, for instance, expresses optimism about India’s economic growth when he shares a news article projecting India as the second-fastest growing economy in the world, while Kunal Shah, founder of Freecharge, acknowledges the need to do more as India’s economy is still far behind China’s, despite the fact that the former was leading ahead of the latter until 1986. The industry chambers such as FICCI and CII urge the government to cut the minimum alternate tax (MAT) and make the GST (goods and services) compliance easier for making the economic reform process faster.1.The chairman of Mahindra Group speaks about the prevailing gender inequalityin the country, as revealed in the Economic Survey 2018. A flagship annual document of the Finance ministry, Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months, summarizes the economic performance, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.2.The CEO of Hike messenger app and the son of Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, seems profoundly awestruck by the PM Narendra Modi as he posts a picture apparently clicked by the former during the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland last week. He captions Modi's picture saying ‘Always so inspiring’. The young entrepreneur also seems optimistic about India’s potential to draw investments from across the globe. His post gives positive feelers to the worldwide investors at a world summit.3.The founder of One97 Communications that runs cash wallet brand Paytm, is slightly optimistic and wary at the same time. He says that there are eight jobs may remain hot or not in two years depending on the government’s regulations or the lack of them. The jobs include crypto hedge fund manager, ICO investor relations.4.The chairman of Flipkart shares an Economist article that places India as second best performing economy with a GDP forecast of 7.7%.5.The co-founder of an e-commerce company FreeCharge posts data that paints a relatively grim picture of India in comparison to China. While India’s per capita GDP is $1990 in comparison to China’s $9,380, India was slightly ahead of China as early as in 1986.6.The executive vice chairman of and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank believes that India must make its economy much larger. He tweeted it ahead of PM Modi’s address at Davos in Switzerland.7.The association of business organisations suggests that the minimum alternative tax (MAT) should be reviewed or reduced.8.The industry chamber urges the government to make corporate sector more competitiveby taking relevant steps in the Budget 2018 such as by easing the GST compliance.