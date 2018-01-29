'Fiscal Deficit May Be Slightly Higher Than Target For FY18'

The glide path to reduce fiscal deficit could change and government may settle for slightly higher fiscal deficit in 2018-19 as well, he said.
The government aims to contain the fiscal deficit for 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent of the GDP, and 3 per cent in 2018-19.
"There could be a (fiscal deficit) slippage (in 2017-18) but not much, I can't see it slipping very much because government has done lot on disinvestment front and on non tax revenue front," Kumar told a news channel.
"The glide path could change. Therefore we might expect slightly higher fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 as well," he added.
Kumar also said tax revenue will be buoyant going forward.
"On the oil prices front, I am afraid, we will have to take the pain. Listing of a very large oil company may be one of the reasons of high oil prices. Also, government is working to reduce our dependence on petroleum product," he noted.
