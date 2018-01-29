Growth Picking Up, Effect Of GST, Notes Ban Fading: Arvind Subramanian

For the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the Economic Survey projects a growth rate of 6.75 per cent, higher than the Central Statistics Office's outlook of 6.5 per cent.
Referring to the growth slowdown witnessed in the past few quarters, Dr Subramanian said: "For a period, India was accelerating while the world was decelerating. From middle of 2016, a kind of reverse process happened."
The "temporary decoupling" happened due to the impact of demonetisation and the GST rollout, Dr Subramanian said. Exports decelerated sharply while imports accelerated sharply, the chief economic advisor noted. Higher interest rate impacted demand while higher oil prices also hurt consumption and government finances, he added.
Dr Subramanian also highlighted the key takeaways from 2017-18, including the landmark launch of GST, recapitalisation of state-run banks and the ongoing resolution of bad loans under the bankruptcy code.
"Not only was it (GST) launched. One of the remarkable thing was the mid-course corrective action which has led to stabilisation of GST," Dr Subramanian said. He also said that private investment, which has been a drag for the past few years on GDP growth, could also pick up if bad loans are resolved faster.
"Policy vigilance will be necessary in the coming year, especially if high international oil prices persist or elevated stock prices correct sharply, provoking a sudden stall in capital flows," the Economic Survey said.