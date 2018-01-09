Budget 2018: Direct Tax Collections Rise Over 18% In April-December

Direct taxes are made up of income tax paid by individuals, wealth tax and corporation tax paid by companies.
"The net direct tax collections represent 67 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of direct taxes for FY2017-18 (Rs 9.8 lakh crore)," the statement said.
Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore during April to December 2017.
As many as Rs 1.12 lakh crore refunds have been issued in the period.
While the growth in corporate income tax advance tax is 10.9 per cent, that in personal income tax advance tax is 21.6 per cent.