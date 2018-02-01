Crypto Currencies Not Legal, Will Eliminate Their Use: Arun Jaitley "The government does not consider crypto currencies as legal tender or coin and (will) take all measures to eliminate the use of crypto assets...," he said while presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said crypto currencies like Bitcoin, are illegal in India



Last year, Mr Jaitley had informed Parliament that there are no regulations governing virtual currencies in India and the RBI has not given any licence to any entity/company to operate such currencies.



He had further said that taking cognisance of concerns raised at various fora from time to time on increasing use of virtual currencies (VCs) and the regulatory challenges, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) constituted a committee with representations from DEA, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), RBI, Niti Aayog and SBI.



The committee has submitted its report and it is being examined.



