In Budget, Arun Jaitley Announces World's Largest Health Protection Plan Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced the National Health Protection Scheme that is expected to benefit nearly 50 crore individuals.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced National Health Protection Scheme NEW DELHI: India will launch the world's largest healthcare programme that will cover 10 crore families, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in his Union Budget 2018 today. Each family covered under the new National Health Protection Scheme would be entitled to get medical reimbursement for treatment at hospitals up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh every year.



The brand-new scheme, Mr Jaitley said to a loud thumping of tables in the Lok Sabha, would cover 50 crore people. This means that nearly 40 per cent of the country's population would benefit from this scheme.

The government had earlier rolled out a similar scheme to provide health cover to the poor but this was rather modest in its coverage, and had a Rs 30,000 cap on reimbursement.



Mr Jaitley said the government had been "seriously concerned about impoverishment of people due to hospitalization" and wanted to address this problem.



The Economic Survey had flagged the heavy cost that treatment at private hospitals had imposed on people two years ago, underlining that the average cost of treatment in private hospitals was about four times than that of public healthcare facilities.



Citing a national survey report, the Economic Survey had pointed that people had to spend an average Rs 26,000 for treatment per hospitalised case in private facilities.





India will launch the world's largest healthcare programme that will cover 10 crore families, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in his Union Budget 2018 today. Each family covered under the new National Health Protection Scheme would be entitled to get medical reimbursement for treatment at hospitals up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh every year.The brand-new scheme, Mr Jaitley said to a loud thumping of tables in the Lok Sabha, would cover 50 crore people. This means that nearly 40 per cent of the country's population would benefit from this scheme.The government had earlier rolled out a similar scheme to provide health cover to the poor but this was rather modest in its coverage, and had a Rs 30,000 cap on reimbursement.Mr Jaitley said the government had been "seriously concerned about impoverishment of people due to hospitalization" and wanted to address this problem. The Economic Survey had flagged the heavy cost that treatment at private hospitals had imposed on people two years ago, underlining that the average cost of treatment in private hospitals was about four times than that of public healthcare facilities.Citing a national survey report, the Economic Survey had pointed that people had to spend an average Rs 26,000 for treatment per hospitalised case in private facilities.