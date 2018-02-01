In Budget, Arun Jaitley Announces World's Largest Health Protection Plan

The brand-new scheme, Mr Jaitley said to a loud thumping of tables in the Lok Sabha, would cover 50 crore people. This means that nearly 40 per cent of the country's population would benefit from this scheme.
The government had earlier rolled out a similar scheme to provide health cover to the poor but this was rather modest in its coverage, and had a Rs 30,000 cap on reimbursement.
Mr Jaitley said the government had been "seriously concerned about impoverishment of people due to hospitalization" and wanted to address this problem.
Citing a national survey report, the Economic Survey had pointed that people had to spend an average Rs 26,000 for treatment per hospitalised case in private facilities.