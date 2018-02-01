Arun Jaitley Addresses Media After Presenting Budget 2018: Highlights

Comments
Here are the highlights of Arun Jaitley's press conference:
- I have already made a detailed comment on TV already
- The budget keeps in view the requirement and needs of the economy
- We have tried to maintain the fiscal deficit targets
- This year there were series of circumstances
- One factor was we are getting GST revenue for 1 month less
- The second reason was a set of structural reforms had their own impact
We covered a lot through direct tax revenue and disinvestment but a small gap was left behind
- On the expenditure prioritisation, we looked at areas which needed max support
- The agriculture and rural sector came foremost
- The announcements were made on the rural sector kept this in view]
- The other priority was to help those economically weak
- The government has always tried to help especially this section
- This includes Increasing Ujjawala Yojana beneficiaries
- And the mega health scheme is a huge scheme
- Choosing the 10 crore families will have social and economic criteria
- This will be expanded in the future
- Infrastructure is a huge priority too
- As far as taxation relief is concerned, there are three facets
- It's not easy to reduce corporate tax rate in one go. That's why we focused on MSMEs this time
- Bringing back a standard deduction will help the salaried class
- We announced tax relief and investment benefits to senior citizens as well
- As the country progrsses, a social security net has to be created
- The resource needed to build that net is a 1% surcharge
- The burden is limited but benefits many
- Long term capital gain was being debated for years
- We believe that no tax should have retrospective effect thats why we grandfathered all
- investment till 31 Jan 2018
- We have been debating salaried members of the legislative body
- All conceded parliamentarians had important function and bear a large expenditure
- But it was a class that set its own salary, facing criticism
- So the decision was taken to link to inflation
- Arun Jaitley on 3 benefit to middle class:
-This is the first time the contribution of salaried class has been singled out, in total 2.5 crore people, and given a standard deduction of 40K
-Our senior citizens, a very imp part of the middle class, have been given additional avenues of investment
-And finally all businesses up to Rs 250 crore turnover, a key part of middle class, will now pay 5% less tax