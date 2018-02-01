Arun Jaitley Addresses Media After Presenting Budget 2018: Highlights Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley has made no changes in income tax slabs for individuals this year. But all salaried people will get a standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 on their income in lieu of medical and transport reimbursements.

Here are the highlights of Arun Jaitley's press conference: I have already made a detailed comment on TV already

The budget keeps in view the requirement and needs of the economy

We have tried to maintain the fiscal deficit targets

This year there were series of circumstances

One factor was we are getting GST revenue for 1 month less

The second reason was a set of structural reforms had their own impact

We covered a lot through direct tax revenue and disinvestment but a small gap was left behind

The agriculture and rural sector came foremost

The announcements were made on the rural sector kept this in view]

The other priority was to help those economically weak

The government has always tried to help especially this section

This includes Increasing Ujjawala Yojana beneficiaries

And the mega health scheme is a huge scheme

Choosing the 10 crore families will have social and economic criteria

This will be expanded in the future

Infrastructure is a huge priority too

As far as taxation relief is concerned, there are three facets

It's not easy to reduce corporate tax rate in one go. That's why we focused on MSMEs this time

Bringing back a standard deduction will help the salaried class

We announced tax relief and investment benefits to senior citizens as well

As the country progrsses, a social security net has to be created

The resource needed to build that net is a 1% surcharge

The burden is limited but benefits many

Long term capital gain was being debated for years

We believe that no tax should have retrospective effect thats why we grandfathered all

investment till 31 Jan 2018

We have been debating salaried members of the legislative body

All conceded parliamentarians had important function and bear a large expenditure

But it was a class that set its own salary, facing criticism

So the decision was taken to link to inflation

Arun Jaitley on 3 benefit to middle class:

-This is the first time the contribution of salaried class has been singled out, in total 2.5 crore people, and given a standard deduction of 40K

-Our senior citizens, a very imp part of the middle class, have been given additional avenues of investment

-And finally all businesses up to Rs 250 crore turnover, a key part of middle class, will now pay 5% less tax



