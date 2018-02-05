NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Aadhaar Enrolment: Which Documents Are Required At Aadhaar Centre? Here's A List By UIDAI

Those looking to obtain an Aadhaar card can choose from 18 types of documents accepted as proof of identity at Aadhaar centres.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 05, 2018 14:43 IST
The UIDAI is the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number (Unique Identity Number) as well as Aadhaar card

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India accepts a range of documents as identity and address proof for Aadhaar enrolment. Persons looking to obtain an Aadhaar card can choose from 18 types of documents accepted as proof of identity at Aadhaar centres, among others. The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number (Unique Identity Number or UID) as well as Aadhaar card - has come out with a list of documents accepted as proof of identity or address, among others, to take up Aadhaar enrolment. All that a person looking to enroll for Aadhaar "from anywhere in India" requires is a valid proof of identity and proof of address. That was said by the UIDAI on microblogging site Twitter.
 Here are various documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment/registration, as listed by the UIDAI:

Proof of Identity (PoI) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre


1. Passport

2. PAN card

3. Ration/PDS (Public Distribution System) photo card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving license

6. Government photo ID card/service photo identity card issued by a PSU company

7. NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) job card

8. Photo ID issued by a recognized educational institution

9. Arms license

10. Photo bank ATM card

11. Photo credit card

12. Pensioner photo card

13. Freedom fighter photo card

14. Kisan photo passbook

15. CGHS/ECHS photo card

16. An address card having name and photo issued by the Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by a Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on a letterhead

18. A disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective state/UT governments/administrations

Proof of Date of Birth (DoB) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre


1. Birth certificate

2. SSLC book/certificate

3. Passport

4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by a Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead

5. PAN card

6. Marksheet issued by any government board or university

7. Government photo Id card/photo identity card containing DoB issued by a PSU

8. Central/state pension payment order

9. Central government health service scheme photo card or ex-servicemen contributory health scheme photo card

Proof of Address (PoA) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre


1. Passport

2. Bank statement/passbook

3. Post office account statement/passbook

4. Ration card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving license

7. Government photo ID card/service photo identity card issued by a PSU company

8. Electricity bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone landline bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property tax receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit card statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance policy

14. Signed letter having photo from bank on letterhead

15. Signed letter having photo issued by a registered company on letterhead

16. Signed letter having photo issued by a recognized educational institutions on letterhead

17. NREGS job card

18. Arms license

19. Pensioner card

20. Freedom fighter card

21. Kisan passbook

22. CGHS/ECHS Card

23. Certificate of address having photo issued by MP, MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

24. Certificate of address issued by village panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)

25. Income tax assessment order

26. Vehicle registration certificate

27. Registered sale/lease/rent agreement

28. Address card having photo issued by the Department of Posts

29. Caste and domicile certificate having photo issued by state government

30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective state/UT governments/administrations

31. Gas connection bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of spouse

33. Passport of parents (in case of minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by central/state government of not more than 3 years old

35. Marriage certificate issued by the government containing address

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 presented his last full-year Union Budget in Parliament before the general elections due next year. Aadhaar has provided an identity to every Indian, the finance minister had said in his Budget 2018 speech, adding that it has also eased “delivery of so many public services to our people”. (Read Budget 2018 speech)

“Every enterprise, major or small, also needs a unique ID,” Mr Jaitley had said. The government will evolve a scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID, the finance minister had said.

