Aadhaar Enrolment: Which Documents Are Required At Aadhaar Centre? Here's A List By UIDAI

Here are various documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment/registration, as listed by the UIDAI:
You can enroll for Aadhaar from anywhere in India. All you need is a valid Proof of Identity and Proof of Address. See the list of acceptable documents here - https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL. Get address and location of your nearest centre from: https://t.co/oCJ66DUBEkpic.twitter.com/5qU1EEOdm3— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 5, 2018
Proof of Identity (PoI) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre
1. Passport
2. PAN card
3. Ration/PDS (Public Distribution System) photo card
4. Voter ID
5. Driving license
6. Government photo ID card/service photo identity card issued by a PSU company
7. NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) job card
8. Photo ID issued by a recognized educational institution
9. Arms license
10. Photo bank ATM card
11. Photo credit card
12. Pensioner photo card
13. Freedom fighter photo card
14. Kisan photo passbook
15. CGHS/ECHS photo card
16. An address card having name and photo issued by the Department of Posts
17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by a Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on a letterhead
18. A disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective state/UT governments/administrations
Proof of Date of Birth (DoB) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre
1. Birth certificate
2. SSLC book/certificate
3. Passport
4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by a Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead
5. PAN card
6. Marksheet issued by any government board or university
7. Government photo Id card/photo identity card containing DoB issued by a PSU
8. Central/state pension payment order
9. Central government health service scheme photo card or ex-servicemen contributory health scheme photo card
Proof of Address (PoA) documents accepted for Aadhaar enrolment at Aadhaar centre
1. Passport
2. Bank statement/passbook
3. Post office account statement/passbook
4. Ration card
5. Voter ID
6. Driving license
7. Government photo ID card/service photo identity card issued by a PSU company
8. Electricity bill (not older than 3 months)
9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)
10. Telephone landline bill (not older than 3 months)
11. Property tax receipt (not older than 1 year)
12. Credit card statement (not older than 3 months)
13. Insurance policy
14. Signed letter having photo from bank on letterhead
15. Signed letter having photo issued by a registered company on letterhead
16. Signed letter having photo issued by a recognized educational institutions on letterhead
17. NREGS job card
18. Arms license
19. Pensioner card
20. Freedom fighter card
21. Kisan passbook
22. CGHS/ECHS Card
23. Certificate of address having photo issued by MP, MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead
24. Certificate of address issued by village panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)
25. Income tax assessment order
26. Vehicle registration certificate
27. Registered sale/lease/rent agreement
28. Address card having photo issued by the Department of Posts
29. Caste and domicile certificate having photo issued by state government
30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective state/UT governments/administrations
31. Gas connection bill (not older than 3 months)
32. Passport of spouse
33. Passport of parents (in case of minor)
34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by central/state government of not more than 3 years old
35. Marriage certificate issued by the government containing address
