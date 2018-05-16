BSNL Offers New Prepaid Recharge For Rs 118. Details Here

BSNL's new prepaid recharge plan in detail:
Under BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs. 118, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days.
While Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack for its prepaid customers priced at Rs. 98. The plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. One also gets 2 GB of 4G data and complimentary subscription of Jio apps along with this pack for the validity period.
Recently, BSNL also came up with a prepaid recharge pack of Rs 39 to counter Jio's pack of Rs 49. Under BSNL's pack of Rs. 39, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day. Customers also get PRBT with the offer. The plan is valid for a period of 10 days.