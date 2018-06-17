BSNL's New Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 4 GB Per Day Data. Details Here

And it's a goal!— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) June 15, 2018
BSNL's new prepaid plan in detail:
BSNL's new recharge, offers 4 GB of data per day for Rs 149. However, it is a data-only pack and does not offer call or any other benefits. The pack is valid for a period of 28 days and the scheme is valid till July 15, 2018.
CommentsOn Thursday, BSNL announced a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs. 786 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The pack, called STV786 (special tariff voucher), offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (including Delhi and Mumbai). It also offers 2 GB of data per day. A total of 100 SMSes per day is also bundled with the special recharge pack, which is valid for a period of 150 days.
Recently, BSNL also announced a telecom tariff plan priced at Rs. 144, called Patanjali-BSNL 144 for Patanjali SIM users. The plan will be used with the SIM card the state-run telecom company has launched in partnership with yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved. Priced at Rs. 144, the plan will come with benefits such as 60 GBs of mobile data and free voice calls for 30 days.