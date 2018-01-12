BSNL's Happy Offer: Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 Prepaid Plans Now Offer More Data, More Validity

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced BSNL 'Happy Offer' for prepaid mobile customers -- 43 per cent extra validity and 50 per cent additional data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for prepaid mobile customers," the company said in a statement.
BSNL's revised prepaid recharge plans in detail:
1. Under the 'Happy Offer", prepaid plan priced at Rs 485 will now offer 1.5 GB data per day with validity of 90 days.
2. BSNL's Rs 666 will offer 1.5 GB per day data with validity of 129 days with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.
3. BSNL customers subscribing to Rs 186 plan voucher and Rs 187 special tariff voucher will get 1 GB data per day with 28 days validity.
4. BSNL's Rs 349 and Rs 429 prepaid plans will give 1GB data per day with 54 days and 81 days validity, respectively.
All the plans will offer 100 SMSes per day. Reliance Jio had earlier launched new prepaid recharge plans offering 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select prepaid recharge plans from January 9 onwards.
