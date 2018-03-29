BSNL Waives Off One-Month Rental On These Connections

(Also Read: BSNL's Rs. 26 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers Call, Data Benefits. Details Here)
Here are five things to know about BSNL's offer to waive off one-month rental on landline, broadband and FTTH connections:
1. "Now booking new #BSNL services through social media is rewarding," BSNL said on Twitter.
2. BSNL shared a link, which can be used by potential customers to register their booking online, through BSNL's "selfcare" portal.
3. The link leads to a page where a user can enter his or her relevant details such as name, state and social media account.
4. BSNL, however, did not mention any other steps to avail the offer.
5. BSNL provides a host of services to its customers through its selfcare portal. For example, a BSNL customer can manage his or her BSNL account through the website.
"BSNL with its unique offers and plans added 12 lakhs new customers during last week. Out of which 4 lakhs were added through MNP (Mobile Number Portability)," BSNL had said in a statement dated March 14.
The telecom industry has seen increasing competition among companies, largely triggered by Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed data and robust subscriber addition, say some analysts.