NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

BSNL Waives Off One-Month Rental On These Connections

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is promoting bookings through social media.

Corporates | | Updated: March 29, 2018 16:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BSNL Waives Off One-Month Rental On These Connections

BSNL provides a host of services to customers through its selfcare portal.

Amid high competition in the telecom industry, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is promoting bookings through social media. State-run telecom company BSNL is offering to waive off rental of one month on bookings of landline, broadband and FTTH or fibre-to-the-home connections made through social media. This was said by BSNL on microblogging site Twitter. Fibre connectivity, deployed through an FTTH connection, provides fix access platform to deliver services such as high speed broadband from 256 Kbps to 100 Mbps and voice telephony, according to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in.

(Also Read: BSNL's Rs. 26 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers Call, Data Benefits. Details Here)

Here are five things to know about BSNL's offer to waive off one-month rental on landline, broadband and FTTH connections:

1. "Now booking new #BSNL services through social media is rewarding," BSNL said on Twitter.

2. BSNL shared a link, which can be used by potential customers to register their booking online, through BSNL's "selfcare" portal.

(Also Read: BSNL Launches Rs. 448 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Revises Rs. 444 STV)

3. The link leads to a page where a user can enter his or her relevant details such as name, state and social media account.

4. BSNL, however, did not mention any other steps to avail the offer.

Comments
5. BSNL provides a host of services to its customers through its selfcare portal. For example, a BSNL customer can manage his or her BSNL account through the website.
 
"BSNL with its unique offers and plans added 12 lakhs new customers during last week. Out of which 4 lakhs were added through MNP (Mobile Number Portability)," BSNL had said in a statement dated March 14.

The telecom industry has seen increasing competition among companies, largely triggered by Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed data and robust subscriber addition, say some analysts.

Trending

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)Reliance JioTelecom Industry in India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook ISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top