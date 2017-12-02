BSNL's 'Unlimited' Packs At Rs 351, Rs 399, Rs 451, Rs 629 Explained

Here are some of BSNL's offerings with unlimited benefits:
BSNL Rs 1,099 prepaid data recharge voucher
At Rs 1,099 (including GST), BSNL offers unlimited data for a validity period of 30 days. Under this plan, BSNL offers the unlimited data "without speed restriction", according to its website - bsnl.co.in.
BSNL Rs 3,099 prepaid data recharge voucher
Under its combo voucher priced at Rs 3,099 (including GST), BSNL offers unlimited on-net voice calls - or calls made to BSNL's own network - among other benefits. The free on-net calls include local, STD and roaming calls, according to the BSNL website. BSNL's Rs 3,099 combo pack comes with a validity period of 90 days, it noted. The Rs 3,099 pack includes 500 minutes of free off-net voice calls (local/STD/roaming) along with 15 GBs or gigabytes of data at 3G speed, BSNL adds on its website. Data use after the 15 GBs limit offered under this pack is chargeable at 3 paise per 10KB, according to BSNL.
BSNL offers "unlimited data" STVs or special tariff vouchers at Rs 399, Rs 629 and Rs 2,399 in the North and South zone circles, according to its website. Here's what BSNL customers get under these unlimited data STVs:
BSNL Rs 399 unlimited data pack
Under its data STV of Rs 399 (including GST), BSNL offers unlimited data for a validity period of 30 days. Customers get a speed of 80 Kbps after 2 GBs, says BSNL. That means after the customer consumes the first 2 GBs of data under the Rs 399 pack, the new speed of 80 Kbps will be applicable.
(BSNL's Rs 399 data STV comes with a validity period of 30 days, according to its website)
BSNL Rs 629 unlimited data pack
BSNL's Rs 399 pack, for the North and South zone circles, comes with unlimited data, with a speed of 80 Kbps after 3 GBs, according to its website. The data STV of Rs 399 comes with a validity period of 30 days, according to BSNL.
BSNL Rs 2,399 unlimited data pack
BSNL's data STV of Rs 2,399 (including GST) comes with the benefit of unlimited data for a validity period of 60 days. The new speed applicable after 16 GBs of data is 80 Kbps, according to BSNL.
In the East zone telecom circles, BSNL offers a range of data STVs priced from Rs 351 to Rs 951. Each of these special data tariff packs come with a validity period of 28 days and offer unlimited data under a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), according to the BSNL website.
BSNL Rs 351 unlimited data pack for East zone
Under its unlimited data STV of Rs 351 (including GST), BSNL offers 1.5 GBs of data "without speed throttling" under its Fair Usage Policy, according to the BSNL website.
(BSNL explains its unlimited data STVs for the East zone)
BSNL Rs 451 unlimited data pack for East zone
At Rs 451, BSNL offers unlimited data for the validity period of 28 days. The data offered without speed throttling is 2.5 GBs, according to BSNL.
BSNL Rs 651 unlimited data pack for East zone
Under this unlimited data STV, BSNL offers 5.5 GBs of data without speed throttling. That means customers exhausting this limit can continue to consume unlimited data at an adjusted speed for the remaining validity period.
BSNL Rs 751 unlimited data pack for East zone
At Rs 751 (including GST), BSNL offers 7 GBs of data without speed throttling under its Fair Usage Policy, according to its website. Customers can continue to use unlimited data for the remaining validity period.
BSNL Rs 851 unlimited data pack for East zone
BSNL offers 8 GBs of mobile data without speed adjustment under its unlimited data pack of Rs 851 in the East zone.
BSNL Rs 951 unlimited data pack for East zone
BSNL offers 9 GBs of data without speed throttling under its unlimited data STV of Rs 951, according to its website.
BSNL community packs
BSNL offers a data sharing facility under its community range of data packs. These special recharge packs enables BSNL prepaid customers to share the data usage with up to four other customers.
(BSNL's Rs 3,199 STV comes with 15 GBs of internet at 3G speed, among other benefits)
BSNL Rs 3,199 community data STV
Under a recharge pack of Rs 3,199 (excluding GST), BSNL offers 15 GBs of data at 3G speed on a sharing basis, among other benefits, according to its website. BSNL's Rs 3,199 community plan includes unlimited on-net voice calls as well as 500 minutes of off-net calls for a validity period of 30 days, according to BSNL. After the subscribers exhaust the free data limit of 15 GBs, data will be chargeable at 3 paise per 10KB, says BSNL.