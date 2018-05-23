BSNL Offers 1.5 GB Data Per Day For 26 Days At Rs 98

#BSNL's attractive offers are a must have, do get in touch with us today to know more on exciting Family STV98, BB plans, & ADSL modem.

STV98 visit https://t.co/LMT1unsBOZ

BB 1199 Plan visit https://t.co/3kKHCZ8q4a

BSNL Modem visit https://t.co/gdCMji1nGupic.twitter.com/LCM8kCPNj6