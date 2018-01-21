BSNL's Rs 186 Prepaid Recharge Vs Reliance Jio's Prepaid Offers. Details Here The BSNL Rs.186 recharge plan includes 1 GB data per day for the entire validity period.

Amid high competition in the telecom sector, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a new recharge plan at Rs. 186. Under a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 186, BSNL offers unlimited local/STD and roaming calls excluding Mumbai and Delhi, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days, according to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in. These calls include on-net, which are calls made from BSNL to BSNL, and off-net calls (those made from BSNL to other networks in the country), according to the BSNL website. The plan is in direct competition with Reliance Jio's new plans for Rs 149 and Rs 153.



The BSNL Rs. 186 recharge plan also includes 1 GB data per day for the entire validity period. That means subscribers get a maximum benefit of 28 GBs (over 28 days) under the Rs. 186 pack, called 'Plan 186'.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149



Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs.149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 153



Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G daily data for a period of 28 days for Jio Phone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan.





