BSNL's Prepaid Data Recharge Plans: Rs 198 Vs Rs 291 Vs Rs 549 And More

Here are some of the prepaid data recharge offers of BSNL:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has attractive prepaid data recharge offers, whereby its customers can avail up to 160 GB or gigabytes of bundled free usage of data. BSNL's prepaid recharge offers start from Rs 4 and Rs 17 and go up to Rs 3,998 and Rs 4,498. Validity of these vouchers varies from one day to a year. BSNL charges a standard rate of 3paise/ 10 KB of data after the exhaustion of freebies, said BSNL on its website.This BSNL plan offers 2GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for three days.This BSNL plan offers 1300 MB or 1.3GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 10 days.This BSNL plan offers 1.5 GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 17 days.This BSNL plan offers 10GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 30 days.This BSNL plan offers 8GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 90 days.This BSNL plan offers 12GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 120 days.This BSNL plan offers Unlimited data without speed restriction. It is valid for 30 days.This BSNL plan offers 36GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 365 days.This BSNL plan offers 40GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 270 days.This BSNL plan offers 72GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 365 days.This BSNL plan offers 15 GB of 3G data, besides unlimited local, STD and roaming on-net OG voice calls. It also comes bundled with 500 minutes of local, STD, and roaming off-net OG voice calls. It is valid for 90 days.This BSNL plan offers 110GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 365 days.This BSNL plan offers 160GB of 2G/3G data. It is valid for 365 days.