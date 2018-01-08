BSNL Rs 399, Rs 429 Recharge Plan Benefits Explained

Comments
BSNL Rs 429 recharge pack
BSNL has reduced the validity period offered under a data STV recharge pack priced at Rs 429. BSNL now offers a validity period of 71 days with the Rs 429 pack. The Rs 429 pack comes with PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) service across all zones except Kerala. The PRBT service enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.
For example, in the Odisha circle, BSNL offers data of 1 GB per day for 71 days along with unlimited calls. The pack, priced at Rs 429, includes unlimited voice calls in the home circle. After the 71-day period, calls are charged at 50 paise per minute, according to the BSNL Odisha website. SMSes are charged at 25 paise each for local and 35 paise for national.
BSNL Rs 399 STV
In an "unlimited data" STV or special tariff voucher for North and South zones circles, BSNL is offering unlimited data for a validity period of 30 days. This STV is priced at Rs 399, according to the BSNL website. A mobile data speed of 80 Kbps is applicable after 2 GBs, BSNL adds. That means the subscriber will get unlimited data for 30 days at the cost of Rs 399 with data speed limited to 80 Kbps after consumption of the first 2 GBs.