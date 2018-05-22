1.5 GB Data Per Day: BSNL Offers 39 GBs Mobile Data At Rs 98

BSNL Rs 98 Data Tsunami recharge pack
BSNL's Rs 98 pack to offer 39 GBs of data comes at a time of high competition among operators in the telecom sector and is comparable with the Rs 149 pack by Reliance Jio, and separate Rs 199 packs by Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel, say analysts. However, BSNL's Rs 98 pack does not include voice calling benefits, unlike the said packs by rivals.
Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge pack
Reliance Jio currently offers 42 GBs of high-speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs per day, among other benefits, in a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes free local, STD and roaming calls.
Bharti Airtel Rs 199 recharge pack
Bharti Airtel offers 39.2 GBs of mobile data with a daily limit of 1.4 GBs, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days in the recharge pack priced at Rs 199, according to its website - airtel.in. The recharge. pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the validity period
Vodafone India Rs 199 recharge pack
CommentsVodafone India offers 39.2 GBs of mobile data per day at 4G/3G speed with a daily limit of 1.4 GBs, among other benefits, in the prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199, according to the telecom company's website - vodafone.in. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes local, STD and roaming calls.
BSNL has time and again announced new offerings and revamped its existing packs to keep up with the rising competition. It has also announced a "family broadband" plan at a monthly charge of Rs 1,199. The pack, called "BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family", comprises three mobile connections. Among other benefits, the three SIMs will be enabled with unlimited data and voice calling benefits - local and STD.