BSNL Recruitment Drive: Opportunity To Earn Up To 50,500 Rupees/ Month

BSNL said that a pay scale of Rs 24,900-50,500 will be applicable for the positions.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced 300 vacancies for the positions of management trainees (MT) telecom operations. Half of the posts will be filled up from open market (external candidates), state-run BSNL said in a notification on its website. The eligible candidates are required to apply online through the company's website, bsnl.co.in, for 150 management trainee (external) positions. The online registration process will open from December 26, 2018 for a period of one month, according to BSNL. The telecom service provider said that a pay scale of Rs 24,900-50,500 will be applicable.

Here are 10 things to know about BSNL recruitment drive:

1. Salary: An Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay scale of E-3 - to the tune of Rs 24,900-50,500 per month - will be applicable.

2. Perks: The pay package will be eligible for "annual increment @ 3 per cent of basic pay plus IDA, HRA (house rent allowance), perks, medical benefits, etc. admissible, as per company rules", according to the BSNL notification.

3. Age requirement: The candidate's age should be less than 30 years as on August 1, 2019. However, the company has announced a relaxation of 3-15 years, as per the standing instructions of Government of India, for select categories such as SC/ST, OBC and PWD.

4. Important dates: The online registration will start from December 26, 2018. The last date is January 26, 2019, according to the BSNL website. The online assessment process will commence from March 17, 2019, it noted.

5. Application fee: The prescribed examination applicable to candidates in the OC/OBC category is Rs. 2,200, and Rs 1,100 in the SC/ST category. Application fee for applying for BSNL recruitment drive is to be paid through online modes (internet banking, credit card, debit card), according to BSNL.

6. Qualification: The candidates are required to hold an engineering degree along with a regular MBA/M Tech degree.

7. Recruitment process: The candidates are required to take an assessment process (online) test, comprising management aptitude, cognitive and technical knowledge sections, according to BSNL. Selected candidates will be called for document verification, group discussion and interview.

8. Shortlising procedure: "The date and venue of document verification, group discussion and interview will be intimated to shortlisted candidates in due course. A list of candidates for group discussion & interview will also be uploaded on the BSNL website/notice board," BSNL noted.

9. Training period: The management trainees will remain on probation-cum-training for a period of two years including 52 weeks of job training.

10. Contract period: Provisionally recruited candidates will be required to execute bonds indicating their willingness to serve the corporation for a minimum of five years from the date of appointment.